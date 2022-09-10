RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. RH’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.48 EPS. RH updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $273.56 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $733.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 18.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.