Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. Roche has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 8.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Roche during the second quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Roche by 46.8% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

