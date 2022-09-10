Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.14.
Roche Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. Roche has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.