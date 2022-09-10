Rosenblatt Securities Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $154.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $156.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $254.78.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ META opened at $169.15 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $383.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average of $174.03. The company has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after acquiring an additional 282,953 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.