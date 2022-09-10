Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $30.50

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $30.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Signify Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.15.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,257,000 after acquiring an additional 890,181 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 71.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 88.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 362,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signify Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.