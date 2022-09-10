Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 158.40 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £279.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2,640.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.08. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.85 ($3.56).

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

TT Electronics Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.