Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
TT Electronics Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 158.40 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £279.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2,640.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.08. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.85 ($3.56).
TT Electronics Cuts Dividend
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
