Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.73

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 2796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.64) to GBX 360 ($4.35) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

About Royal Mail

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.