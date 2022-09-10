Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stake Decreased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 253,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,055. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

