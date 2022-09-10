Ruff (RUFF) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Ruff (RUFF) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $138,604.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruff has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ruff

Ruff (RUFF) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ruff Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem.As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

