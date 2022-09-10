Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 855 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,961,000 after purchasing an additional 63,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,378 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.