Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 31 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.5 %

IDXX stock traded up $9.18 on Friday, reaching $374.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,666. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $689.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.