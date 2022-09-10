Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,843,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,511. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.