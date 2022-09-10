Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,285 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $171,972,000. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 840,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 470,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,054,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AAAU traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $17.04. 1,364,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.