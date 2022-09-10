Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Million

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Sanshu Inu has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $13,354.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Sanshu Inu Profile

Sanshu Inu is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy. The official website for Sanshu Inu is sanshuinu.finance. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken.

Sanshu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU’s deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanshu Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sanshu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

