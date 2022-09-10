Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

SU stock opened at €126.06 ($128.63) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($77.90). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €125.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €131.20.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

