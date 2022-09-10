Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after buying an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after buying an additional 1,092,658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,307. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

