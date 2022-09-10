Scotiabank Increases BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$69.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BCE. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.54.

BCE Stock Performance

TSE:BCE opened at C$63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$61.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.09.

BCE Dividend Announcement

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.33%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

