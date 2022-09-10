Scotiabank Increases BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$69.00

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BCE. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.54.

BCE Stock Performance

TSE:BCE opened at C$63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$61.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.33%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.