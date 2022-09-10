Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.48.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

STX opened at $68.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.11. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.