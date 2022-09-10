SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Insider Sells A$313,050.00 in Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Rating) insider Ian Narev sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$20.87 ($14.59), for a total value of A$313,050.00 ($218,916.08).

SEEK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get SEEK alerts:

SEEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous Final dividend of $0.20. SEEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

Featured Stories

