Shabu Shabu Finance Price Tops $0.30 (KOBE)

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Shabu Shabu Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00782397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Shabu Shabu Finance Profile

Shabu Shabu Finance launched on October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shabu Shabu Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shabu Shabu Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shabu Shabu Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

