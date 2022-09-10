Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,144 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,115,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,489,000 after buying an additional 182,573 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. The stock had a trading volume of 653,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,903. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

