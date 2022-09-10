Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,710 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 912,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,246. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.