Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 347,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,427,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,595. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.99. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $250.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.