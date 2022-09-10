Shardus (ULT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,263.00

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Shardus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges. Shardus has a market cap of $4.76 million and $14,263.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shardus has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005399 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00237811 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About Shardus
Shardus (ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
