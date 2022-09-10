SHIELD Trading 9.3% Higher This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $77,842.00 and $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

