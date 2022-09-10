Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

Shares of MCON opened at GBX 102 ($1.23) on Tuesday. Mincon Group has a one year low of GBX 89 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 119.92 ($1.45). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.97. The stock has a market cap of £216.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Mincon Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

Further Reading

