Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $52.88. 263,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,314. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($2.17). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIEGY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €178.00 ($181.63) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

