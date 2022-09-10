SIR Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

SIR Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,695 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 84,567 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after buying an additional 3,747,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,745,000 after buying an additional 2,927,975 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after buying an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. 7,861,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,298. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.