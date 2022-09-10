SIR Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

SIR Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $161,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 11.3 %

OII traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,830. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,093.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

