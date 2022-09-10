SIR Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYZN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hyzon Motors

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HYZN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

