SIR Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.
Hyzon Motors Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HYZN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $11.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Hyzon Motors
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.