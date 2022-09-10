SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,100 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SIR Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE COP traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.97. 6,085,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $55.46 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COP. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.