SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 153,612 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 153,612 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 2.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $15,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 256,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,631,000 after buying an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,002.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 76,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,448. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

