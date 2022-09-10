SIR Capital Management L.P. Takes $40.34 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,012,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,344,000. HF Sinclair makes up approximately 7.1% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.62% of HF Sinclair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,549,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. Barclays increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

