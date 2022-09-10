Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

SWBI opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $127,600 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 70,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 67,667 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

