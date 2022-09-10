Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 6.3 %

SWBI stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $575.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at $586,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,600. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 99.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 54,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

