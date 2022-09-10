Sofi Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 922,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,552,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.5% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

