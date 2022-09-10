SORA Validator Token (VAL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21,212.00

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $29,092.42 and approximately $21,212.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006495 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000888 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

