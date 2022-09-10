Southern Wealth Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. 9,009,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,629,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

