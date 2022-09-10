Southern Wealth Management LLP Buys Shares of 3,187 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,257,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after buying an additional 241,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after buying an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,347,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.99. The stock had a trading volume of 431,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,629. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

