Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $14.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,470 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.9% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.00. 26,119,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,941,556. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.