Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 1,095,768 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Southern Wealth Management LLP decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095,768 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 2.7% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP owned 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,301,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,264,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 489,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 21,294 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $10,684,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,290. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.