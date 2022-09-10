SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,144,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,881,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.57 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $46.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

