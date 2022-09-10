SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after buying an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,468,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,181,000 after buying an additional 1,147,120 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

