SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 161,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,371. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

