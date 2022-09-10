SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 688,740 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,500,000 after acquiring an additional 297,530 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 186.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 435,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 283,826 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

