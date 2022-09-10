SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.3% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $17,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $98,090,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $8.03 on Friday, hitting $456.67. The company had a trading volume of 699,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,368. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

