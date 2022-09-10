Spheroid Universe (SPH) Price Reaches $0.0123 on Exchanges

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $4,231.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe (CRYPTO:SPH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2021. Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spheroid Universe’s official website is www.spheroiduniverse.io.

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

According to CryptoCompare, “Spheroid Universe is a MetaVerse for entertainment, games, advertising, and business in the world of Extended Reality. It operates geo-localized private property on Earth's digital surface (Spaces). The platform’s tech foundation is the Spheroid XR Cloud and the Spheroid Script programming language.”

