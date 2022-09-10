Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$365.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.36 million.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPWH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

