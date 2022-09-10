Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.08)-$(0.06) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Sprinklr Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,020. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,850 shares of company stock worth $1,967,797. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $11,368,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sprinklr by 396.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 300,114 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 290.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 279,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

