Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sprinklr Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $20.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 352,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,145.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,797. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

