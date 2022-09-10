Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CXM stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
